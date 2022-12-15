Nurses in Cornwall are striking alongside other Royal College of Nursing members - despite many of them voting in favour of it.

Tens of thousands of nurses have gone on strike for the first time today (15 December) in a row over pay.

In the South West, nurses in Bristol, Weston-super-Mare, Bath, Gloucestershire and Devon have all walked out.

It comes as the government is sticking to the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which said nurses should get a pay rise of around £1,400.

But the nursing union the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has been calling for a pay rise at 5% above inflation - which would be a 19% increase.

The RCN says its members have seen real terms cut of 20% over the past decade as pay has failed to keep up with inflation. The government says it cannot afford a rise of more than 5%.

The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust runs Treliske Hospital in Truro, West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance and St Michael’s Hospital in Hayle. A total of 91% of 91% of RCN members who voted at the Cornwall NHS trust said they were in favour of strike action - but 45% of those eligible to vote did not hand in their ballot.

Figures show that 1,211 individuals were entitled to vote but just 658 did. Of those, 604 were in favour of strike action.

It meant the trust did not meet the 50% threshold needed to strike today or on 20 December when there will be a second day of action.

Credit: PA

Communications manager at RCN South West Tracey Roberts said: "This is strategic industrial action, and our members will take strike action at different times.

“No one is taking this lightly and the hope is that the Secretary of State will come to the negotiating table.

“If he doesn't, there will be further action after Christmas and any nurses based where the threshold to strike was met will have the opportunity to take action."

Number 10 and Health Secretary Steve Barclay stood firm on the issue of pay when questioned by reporters, despite some Tories calling for a rethink.

During a visit to London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital he was pressed on whether he is willing to discuss pay with the RCN, and said: “We’ve been clear that we have an independent process and that is the process we followed.”