The death of a teenager whose body was found in north Devon is being treated as 'unexplained'.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the Barnstaple death and are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to reports that the body had been found in the Howard Avenue area of the town at around 7.20am on Thursday 8 December.

The local teenager was declared deceased at the scene and his next of kin were informed.

In an update issued today (16 December), police said they are still keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious near Tesco, in Rose Lane, or in the walkways behind Argos towards B&M on Coney Avenue between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday 7 December.

Detective Inspector Gary Matthews said: “This death remains unexplained, but we are not looking for anyone in connection with it at this time.

“However, we are keeping an open mind, should any new information come to light. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50220053982.