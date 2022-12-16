A car has crashed into a beauty salon in Devon as emergency services remain at the scene.

A picture from the scene shows a grey car which has ploughed into the building called Fuss Beauty & Nails on Dartmouth Road, Paignton.

Police and firefighters are currently at the scene this evening (16 December) and closures are in place.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured in the collision.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for more information about the incident.

Eyewitness describes "car going through window".

They told Devon Live: "It's on the cut-through between the bus station entrance and palace avenue.

"My wife walked past about 5.10pm and the fire engine was just turning up, so must have been recent.

"I took that picture about half an hour later when we were walking back to our car.

"Can't see what damage the car has done to the shop, but it's definitely gone through the window."

Police and firefighters are currently at the scene Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

Fuss Nail & Beauty Studio posted on their Facebook page this evening: "The salon will be closed for the foreseeable!

"As you may be aware an accident has occurred. We will keep you all informed as we know more. Thank you."

