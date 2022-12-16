The death of a man in Cheltenham is not being treated as suspicious following a murder investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man with a serious injury at an address on St Paul's Road on Wednesday afternoon (14 December).

Despite the best efforts of those providing medical assistance the man, who was in his 50s, died.

Following extensive enquiries, investigating officers now believe that there was no third-party involvement in the death.

A man in his 40s from Cheltenham who had been arrested in connection with the incident has now been released with no further action being taken against him.