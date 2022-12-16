Dozens of rats have been rescued from a house in Dorset after a woman became unable to cope with her pets repeatedly breeding.

The woman originally adopted six of the rodents from another person, who supposedly was housing more than 100 of the creatures.

But the woman's home in Weymouth quickly became overrun with the animals, as three of the six rats became pregnant after being adopted.

An inspector from the RSPCA made three visits to the woman's home in December to help her try to rehouse the pets, as the litter grew in size to 33, all in a matter of weeks.

The animal charity is now featuring the woman's struggle to care for all the animals as part of their Christmas appeal, which urges animal lovers to support the organisation as it faces increased challenges caused by the cost of living crisis.

The number of rats quickly spiralled out of control, leaving the woman unable to cope Credit: RSCPA

'Numbers were spiralling out of control'

RSPCA inspector Charlotte Le Brun said: “All of the rats were being kept together in one enclosure and the owner really didn’t know what to do for the best as numbers were spiralling and things had quickly got out of control.

"She was concerned about their welfare and did exactly the right thing by calling us when she did. It was obviously quite a stressful situation to be in, but we were pleased to be able to help, and we’ll now be able to find all of them new homes."

But the RSPCA is also warning that the woman's position of becoming overwhelmed and stressed by breeding pets is not unusual.

People interested in providing a home for some of the rodents are being asked to take a look on the RSPCA's Find a Pet tool Credit: RSPCA

Inspector Le Brun said many people often start off with "just a few" pets but "very quickly the owner is then faced with large numbers of animals they can no longer cope with".

The charity says people should make sure to keep rats in same-sex pairs or ensure that males are neutered if they are housed with females. This is because rats frequently breed from as early as five weeks old and often produce a litter of eight or more young each time.

Female rodents can also become pregnant within just a few hours of giving birth.

'Each rat has their own personality and can show empathy for others'

The 33 baby rats and two adults that were rescued have been split into four groups due to their sheer number, with some going to Taylors Rehoming Centre and Ashley Heath in Dorset, while others have gone to Millbrook in Surrey and Stubbington Ark in Hampshire.

The RSPCA has said anyone interested in taking some of the rodents should take a look at their website and can use their Find a Pet tool.

Rats are 'are fascinating and very intelligent animals' with their own personalities, according to experts Credit: RSCPA

Dr Jane Tyson, rodent welfare expert for the RSPCA, said: “These creatures can sometimes carry a negative stereotype but actually they can make loving and affectionate pets. They are fascinating and very intelligent animals and could make rewarding additions to a family.

“People don’t realise that each rat has their own personality. They laugh when tickled, and studies have shown they show empathy with other rats and will try to help each other if trapped or in distress.

“There are many different species of rat across the world, and they have an incredible sense of smell; some have even been trained to safely locate landmines in war zones so that they can be removed, so they really are extraordinary animals.”