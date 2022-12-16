Millie and Alfie Burns with their Christmas miracle dog Honey who survived a horrendous hit and run crash.. Credit: Devon Live / BPM Media

A much-loved pet who was run over and left for dead has made an incredible recovery from her injuries.

Her owner, Liam Burns, had taken one-year-old cocker spaniel Honey for a walk when she chased some birds onto a main road. He heard a bang and when he caught up with her she had been hit and was left with devastating injuries. The driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

Liam, from Kingsbridge, said: “Honey was just lying there lifeless like a stuffed toy. There was blood pouring out of her mouth, her tongue was hanging out, her eyes were glazed, she was smothered in blood and her pulse was very faint.

“I honestly thought it was all over but I still scooped her up off the road, ran 500 yards to my van and went straight to the local Selworthy Vets in Kingsbridge. I was very emotional when I got there."When I went into the consultation room I just burst into tears. I just thought there was no coming back from those injuries.”

Honey's owner thought there was 'no coming back from those injuries'. Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

The vet stabilised Honey and she was transferred to Cave Veterinary Specialists in Wellington on a spinal board. She was diagnosed with head trauma, severe pulmonary contusions, rib fractures and a pelvic fracture.She was looked after overnight and the next day she underwent a complex plating operation to repair her pelvis. Neurologist specialist Tom Cardy said: “Honey recovered in hospital within 72 hours and went home strongly ambulatory and comfortable, which was a terrific result.

“I’m not normally one for going over the top but it’s miraculous; in fact, it’s so amazing that miraculous doesn’t even cut it."Mr Burns added: "To look at her now you wouldn’t believe it had ever happened. I can’t believe there was such an incredible turnaround in just four days."

Honey's recovery has been an early Christmas present for the family and Liam's children, Millie and Alfie have made sure she gets lots of cuddles.

The much-loved cocker spaniel puts on a brave face as she recovers from horrific injuries. Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

What happens if your dog is hit by a car?

According to the Road Traffic Act 1988, you are legally required to inform the police if you hit a dog. If the animal isn't wearing a tag and you aren't able to trace its owner you must report the incident within 24 hours to a police officer or at your local police station.

The RAC says that, in the UK, dog owners are held responsible if their pet is run over by a car. The law states that any person who allows a dog to run onto a road off the lead is guilty of an offence. The owner is also responsible for any veterinary costs and, potentially, for the cost of repairs to the vehicle involved.