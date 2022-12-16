A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash that saw a double-decker smash into a house in Bristol.

Officers were called to Highridge Road in Bishopsworth at around 9.50pm yesterday (15 December) after a VW Golf collided with a number 75 bus. The double-decker crashed into a house.

A woman travelling on the bus was taken to hospital, but police have confirmed that no-one in the house was harmed. The owners of the property are now being supported by Avon and Somerset Police.

The front of the house has been left damaged following the crash

It is not thought there are any life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Highridge Road was closed while structural checks were carried out on the property.

The vehicles have since been removed and the road has now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw the driver of the Golf is being urged to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5222299943.