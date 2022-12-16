A man had to be cut free from his vehicle and airlifted to hospital following a crash in Paignton.

The man, who is in his 60s and from Torbay, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash yesterday (15 December).

Devon and Cornwall Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses. They say the incident happened at around 2.40pm on Totnes Road at the junction with Merritt Road.

"The collision involved a bronze Honda HR-V, a parked unoccupied blue Kia Picanto and a grey Mercedes E350," a police spokesperson said.

"The Honda driver, a man in his 60s from Torbay, was trapped in his vehicle and extracted by the fire service. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

"The female driver of the Mercedes was uninjured."

Police closed the road for more than seven hours to carry out an investigation of the scene and for vehicle recovery.

Officers appealing for any witnesses to contact them and are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

You can contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by calling 101 and quoting log number 455 of 15/12/22.