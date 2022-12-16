Play Brightcove video

Watch Martin Clunes appear on Lorraine

Martin Clunes will return to the screen as grumpy medic Doc Martin for one last time on Christmas Day.

The show, which is filmed in Port Isaac in Cornwall, first aired in 2004 and has attracted a large fanbase.

Over the span of eighteen years, Martin says he has enjoyed his time filming in the picturesque Cornish seaside town but said it was time for the show to end.

Paying homage to the location of the series, he said: "It's a good gig - if you're going to get a returning series, get one in a holiday location."

Speaking about what fans can expect from the last episode, Martin said: "Sad childhood Christmas, then there's a turkey and also an appearance by the delightful Ron Cook."

The thirty second trailer shows Doc making his way through snow-covered woods after crashing his car into a tree as he tries to return to Portwenn in time for the Christmas parade.

After slipping on ice, he's greeted by guest star Ron Cook who tells Doc: "The only way you can ruin Christmas is by not being there."

Martin Clunes and Caroline Catz (Louisa) return to their roles for one final time alongside Dame Eileen Atkins as Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice as Bert Large, and Joe Absolom as his son.

Al John Marquez will also feature as PC Joe Penhale with Jessica Ransom playing the doctor’s receptionist and Al’s wife Morwenna and Selina Cadell as pharmacist Mrs Tishell.

The last ever episode of the comedy drama will air on ITV1 on Christmas Day at 9.05pm and run until 10.35pm.