Wiltshire Police's next chief constable is set to be a female officer who is currently serving as a commander in the Metropolitan Police.

The county's police and crime commissioner (PCC), Philip Wilkinson, has announced Commander Catherine Roper as his preferred candidate for the role.

It follows the force's existing Chief Constable, Kier Pritchard, announcing his retirement last month from June 2023 after 30 years of service.

Commander Roper joined the Met in 2000 before taking on high-profile roles within specialist intelligence and surveillance command.

She has also worked with groups responsible for providing armed protection for politicians and high-profile VIPs, with the Specialist Protection Command.

She similarly worked in Royalty Protection, which is responsible for the armed protection of the Royal Family.

Cdr Roper became responsible for Central Specialist Crime this year, which tackles the most serious organised crime.

This includes economic and cyber crime; modern slavery and organised immigration crime, as well as online child sexual exploitation, kidnaps and the Flying Squad.

She also holds the National Child and Young Person (CYP) portfolio and is a post-incident manager for firearms incidents, as well as previously being a strategic firearms commander.

'I am committed to working with the communities of Wiltshire'

Speaking about being proposed for the role, Cdr Roper said: “I am honoured and delighted to be selected as the PCC's preferred candidate to be the Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police.

"I am committed to working with the communities and partners of Wiltshire and Swindon to provide the best possible policing service, building on Kier Pritchard’s exceptional dedication.

“I very much look forward to working with the officers and staff of Wiltshire Police, together with the Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson and his team.”

Philip Wilkinson, Wiltshire's PCC, has backed Catherine Roper for the job Credit: WOPCC

Cdr Roper has been through a rigorous selection process.

She had to hold a session with a panel made up of officers and staff from Wiltshire Police, and another that consists of charities, commissioned services and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner's partners, along with its youth commission.

The process also saw Cdr Roper be interviewed by the chief executive of the college of policing, Chief Constable Andy Marsh.

Marsh was joined by Matt Parr from His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and Fire Services, as well as the PCC and two other independent panel members.

She will now be subject to confirmation by Wiltshire and Swindon’s Police and Crime Panel, which is expected to take place on 12 January 2023.

'An inspirational leader with a track record of delivering'

The county's PCC, Mr Wilkinson, said: “Catherine is an exceptionally strong candidate and brings with her decades of experience within challenging policing environments alongside a different perspective and view to police delivery in the county.

“I believe Catherine will be an inspirational leader. She has a track record of delivering a high-performing police function, fighting crime but also working closely with local authorities and partner agencies to drive change and ensure Wiltshire Police delivers a quality policing service that our residents want and deserve."

