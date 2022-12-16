Devon and Cornwall Police held a night of action to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Barnstaple.

Officers from Barnstaple's Neighbourhood Policing Team patrolled the town during the third late-night shopping evening of the festive period on Thursday night.

The aims of the night were to offer reassurance to business owners, prevent crime and conduct licensing checks.Police were supported by street marshals, who have been providing a visible presence in recent weeks as part of a new town safety team.Barnstaple's CCTV provision will also soon have three new stationary cameras and a re-deployable camera.

The action evening and increased CCTV coverage are part of Barnstaple Safer Streets, a series of projects and initiatives designed to prevent anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls and increase feelings of safety in the town.

Officers on patrol in Barnstaple Credit: ITV News

A survey on how safe people feel in the town was carried out by North Devon Council in April.Barnstaple Town Centre Manager and CCTV Manager, Hannah Harrington, told ITV News: "The overriding thing that came back is just more visibility, more presence from police officers, but also officers from other agencies as well.

"That's part of the reason we brought our street marshals back as part of the Safer Streets initiative. It's just to have people in town to help answer questions, it just makes you feel safer for when you're in town.'

"Alongside Devon and Cornwall Police we are working hard to reduce anti-social behaviour in the town centre and action days such as these are a fine example of how working in partnership can achieve this.''The Barnstaple Safer Streets projects was given funding from the Home Office' Safer Streets Fund earlier this year.

The Home Office is providing £348,632, with £179,126 of match (additional) funding from North Devon Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Inspector Andy Wills, Devon & Cornwall Police: ''The economy is in a difficult place at the moment, and we aim to really act to support the retail sector so that they can have a good run up to Christmas.

"People can come here, they can shop, get gifts for their families and enjoy the festive season. A lot of us are going to be going out on staff parties and those things all need to take place alongside each other.''

The projects have been designed and tailored in partnership with Devon and Cornwall Police, the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner, Barnstaple Town Council, Devon County Council and local schools.

