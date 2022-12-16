Daisy the rabbit was left abandoned after her owner's relationship ended Credit: Woodside Animal Sanctuary

A rabbit was left abandoned in its cage with a note explaining that her owner's relationship had ended.

Daisy the rabbit was left in freezing conditions with a note that read: "Daisy, Indoor-only rabbit litter trained. Beautiful. Sadly my relationship ended. Sorry."

She was taken in by staff at Woodside Animal Sanctuary in Elford Leigh, Plymouth, after a passer-by altered them about the freezing bunny. Daisy had to be put in a makeshift pen due to all the others being full.

Woodside Animal Sanctuary helps with 19 different species of pets with the rabbit section being full with a long waiting list.

Helen Lecointe, senior sanctuary manager, said “Rabbits are the third most popular pet in the UK, but sadly the most unwanted. We could fill our pens five times over.

"The past couple of years have been very testing times for people and we have found ourselves taking in a growing number of pets due to circumstance changes, many of which are due to financial pressure and housing problems.

"We always try to help those most urgent when contacted, but like a hotel, once all the beds are full, there is sadly no room at the inn."

Rabbits are sometimes misunderstood which, according to Helen, is not helped by pet shops selling pens which meet minimum standards but not rabbit welfare standards.

She added: “All animals need to have the ability to display natural behaviour. For a rabbit this includes being able to stand on back legs and stretch, hop at least three steps, and have space to run."

There has been a huge rise in the number of rabbits being handed in as their owners can't afford to keep their pets. In Bristol, staff have taken on a third more bunnies this year compared to 2021, while that figure has almost doubled compared to 2020.

Staff say Daisy appears to have been well cared for and is now enjoying running around her new pen at the sanctuary.