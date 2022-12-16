A further three men have been jailed for offences committed during a riot in Bristol last year.

Gopal Clarke, Henry Olohan and Arthur Lazarus were all sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 16 December) after pleading guilty to crimes during the riot outside Bridewell Police Station on Sunday 21 March 2021.

Clarke, of Kingswood, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder at a previous hearing.

Footage collated and examined during our investigation showed Clarke kicking officers on several occasions, as well as throwing an object at them from close range.

He also took one of their batons with the help of another member of the public.

The footage also showed the 25-year-old using a police shield to ram officers and strike several of them on the head with force. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Police vans were targeted during the riots in Bristol

Olohan, 24, of Montpelier in Bristol, was also jailed today for eight months.

He had previously entered guilty pleas to offences of affray and criminal damage.

The third person sentenced was Lazarus who pleaded guilty to violent disorder. The 23-year-old received a 20-month sentence.

His Honour Judge James Patrick, in sentencing Lazarus, said: “You arrived near the front of the protest and were abusive to police, targeting them just before 6pm, as they were trying to keep the situation under control.

“You were pushing the line and throwing liquid and you used a police shield to attack officers.”

A total of 26 people now have been jailed for offences committed during the riot, receiving a combined prison sentence of 85 years and one month.

Bristol riots in 2021 Credit: PA images.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “The admissions of guilt may well be a result of the compelling evidence investigators have gathered, but I also hope it’s because these three men have come to realise their actions went too far.

“This was a night of shameless and destructive violence and we welcome these latest sentences for the appalling crimes committed.”

We’d like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of Sunday 21 March are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

