Bath: Extinction Rebellion thank Nationwide for ban on fossil fuel funding

Extinction Rebellion protestors in Bath have thanked banking giant Nationwide for their 'sustainable good practice' in stopping all fossil-fuel funding.

In a change from the climate group's usual activities, activists marched to Union Street on Saturday (17 December) to congratulate staff.

They then left potatoes outside local branches of Barclays and HSBC as part of efforts to encourage big banking giants to invest money in ethical and sustainable causes.

“We’ve been protesting against banks like Barclays and HSBC for years but we thought for once it would be good to focus on the good guys like Nationwide for stopping all fossil-fuel funding and investing our money ethically and sustainably", said Maddy Adams.

"So we're here to celebrate and thank them for doing the right thing."

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion are used to making headlines for their large and disruptive demonstrations in the name of climate change and awareness.

In the South West they have most notably campaigned against the controversial expansion of Bristol Airport and they blocked parts of the M32.

Ms Adams, from Extinction Rebellion in Bath, added: " More and more people are asking questions about where their money is invested. Barclays is Europe’s biggest banking investor in fossil fuels with over £4 billion invested in new projects last year alone.

"This money is directly funding the destruction of nature and life on Earth."

The group's members handed out leaflets to shoppers in the city centre, encouraging them to look at alternative banks.

A recent study by Ethical Consumer magazine found Nationwide among just a few banking organisations that do not lend to problematic areas.