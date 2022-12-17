Car almost slides into Totnes river as Met Office warns of icy conditions

A car had a near miss in Totnes as it nearly slid into the river because of icy conditions.

Overnight rain and freezing temperatures have resulted in dangerous surfaces on roads across the South West, forcing The Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

Images show the car, a Mini Cooper, on the side of the river at Steamer Quay after it slid down the slipway.

The driver was reportedly trying to park the vehicle before it began to lose control.

A firefighter tried to rescue the driver and their car, but the effort proved a challenge as he also fell victim to the icy incline on the slipway. Eventually the car was hauled back up.

A local resident said: "It’s been madness in Totnes today. The ice has been absolutely treacherous. I think this woman was dropping off friends and tried to turn around and just slid right down almost into the river."

In another incident, a woman had to be cut free from her car by firefighters after crashing into a wall on Jubilee Road. To prevent further accidents, residents of New Walk have been using their bins as a makeshift barricade to stop people driving down the road. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for heavy rain affecting most parts of Devon and Cornwall. It starts tomorrow (Sunday 18 December).

There is also a yellow weather warning in place for ice, in most other parts of the West Country.

