Driver of 44-tonne lorry found drink-driving for the second time

A man who was caught behind the wheel of a 44-tone artic lorry has been arrested for drink-driving for the second time.

He was pulled over by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police on Saturday morning (17 December) and gave a positive breath test at the side of the road.

On Twitter, the force told one user that the driver's test reading showed there was 57 mcg of alcohol in his breath.

The driver will soon appear in court, while the Traffic Commissioner has been told.