A teenager was left with a broken nose after he was attacked and robbed by a group of men in a Cheltenham churchyard.

It happened on Thursday evening (15 December) at around 7pm in St Mary's Church Yard.

According to Gloucestershire Police, the teen walked from Clarence Street into the churchyard and was attacked by a group of men. He was punched in the face and knocked to the floor, where the group continued to kick and punch him.

It was also reported that he was hit with a large wooden stick, while another member of the group was allegedly in possession of a bladed item - although the victim was not stabbed.

His pockets were also searched and he had his money and bank card stolen. Police say he was left with a broken nose and cuts to his face which required hospital treatment.

Gloucestershire Police said: " Officers believe there were a number of people in the churchyard at the time of the assault. They are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, to come forward." Anybody with information should contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 459 of 15 December.