The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for much of the South West as heavy rain and icy conditions are expected to cause disruption over the weekend.

Bath and North East Somerset , Bristol , Gloucestershire , South Gloucestershire , Swindon and Wiltshire are all under the forecaster's alert for icy conditions.

It comes into force at 3am tomorrow morning (18 December) until 2pm the same day. The forecaster is warning that icy surfaces from a period of cold temperatures and snow will cause difficult travel conditions and a number of delays.

They are also reminding people that there is a higher risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces, with icy patches expected on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A level three cold weather alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) covering all of England and is currently in place until midnight on Sunday (18 December).

A yellow weather warning for rain is also expected to come into force at 6pm on Sunday, including Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset.

Forecasters are predicting heavy and persistent downpours, with total rainfall across Dartmoor expected to exceed 150mm in some places.

People are being warned to expect some localised flooding, road closures and travel delays. There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and some buildings will be damaged.

This warning is expected to last until early Tuesday morning (20 December).

View the latest weather forecast for the South West here.