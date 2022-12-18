Cornwall Council steps in as two home care companies fail

Two companies which provide home care for elderly and vulnerable people across Cornwall have failed, leading Cornwall Council to step in and take over.

Through its company Corserv Care, Cornwall Council will take on the operations of Four Seasons Community Care in Torpoint and Penwith Care in Hayle.

Four Seasons Care is believed to have gone into administration whilst Penwith Care has 'experienced difficulties' which led to the council intervention. The council has said that all people who were receiving care and support from the two businesses will continue to receive that service.

In a statement on Four Seasons Care Cornwall Council said: "Corserv are currently providing leadership support to Four Seasons Community Care. Cornwall Council is working in partnership with NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) to provide stability and security for people receiving care and support from the company.

"Wherever possible, people will still have the same person providing their care. Corserv aim to formally take over the business in January 2023 and all staff will be offered the opportunity to stay on in their roles with Corserv as their new employer."

On Penwith Care the council said: "Corserv will take on the running of care provider Penwith Care Ltd after the company experienced difficulties. Cornwall Council is working in partnership with NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) to provide stability and security for people receiving care and support from the company.

"Wherever possible, people will still have the same person providing their care. All staff will be offered the opportunity to stay on in their roles with Corserv as their new employer." The changeover formally came into effect on 15 December.

Penwith Care logo. Credit: Penwith Care Ltd

The council said that anyone affected by the changes or anyone seeking advice or information should contact Cornwall Council on 0300 1234 100 or email ciosicb.scatconcern@nhs.net

This year has seen a number of care homes close in Cornwall as employers struggle to recruit and retain staff. The shortage of social care has led to delays in discharging medically-fit patients from hospitals.

A director of South Western Ambulance Service has blamed this hospital discharge backlog for severe ambulance delays in the region:

'The system is clogged up' - South West hospitals among worst for ambulance handover times