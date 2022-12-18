Foodbanks have been reporting some of their busiest times ever with constant queues and record numbers as people struggle to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

In Weston-super-Mare the foodbank posted a photograph on social media of the queue outside on Friday, which they say was constant.

In total they helped 235 people. In their post they thanked everyone for waiting patiently, adding, 'It's heartbreaking and simply can't go on'.

Exeter Foodbank says it experienced its busiest-ever day in 14 years last Monday, only to see that record broken again on Friday.

In a post on social media the foodbank described the numbers as 'tragic'.

People using foodbanks for the first time have told staff that the cost of living, fuel, and general increases in rent are all hitting their ability to feed themselves and their families.

People who want to use a foodbank can apply for vouchers at agencies such as GPs, schools and mental health services.

The Trussell Trust, which runs many of the country's foodbanks, says that nearly half of households on benefits who needed help owed money to the Department for Work and Pensions due to loans and overpayments of benefits.

The charity is urging the government to cancel repayments through the winter months.