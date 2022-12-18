Two Royal Navy Observers based at RNAS Culdrose in Helston are hoping to sail straight to number one in the music charts this Christmas.

Lt Cdr Dave Emery and Lt Cdr Phil Clark wanted to capture the emotion of service personnel returning home from deployment with their single Sailing Home for Christmas.

The song and new music video are performed by their band 'Little Red Ambulance'.

It was written whilst the two were serving on board HMS Queen Elizabeth with 820 NAS as part of Operation FORTIS last year.

Lt Cdr Dave Emery said: “The idea for the song came from the building sense of excitement amongst all of us onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth as we got closer to home and seeing our families at Christmas time. It is such a special moment for each of us as we see our loved ones after so much time away, and I wanted the song to try and encapsulate that feeling.”

The music video was shot on location at Hamleys toy shop in London.

The single is raising funds for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) and the Culdrose Military Wives Choir, who have partnered with them on the song.

Its release is timely, with the return of Devonport-based HMS Montrose this week, reuniting hundreds of service families in time for Christmas.

Adrian Bell, Chief Executive of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, said: “The men and women of the Royal Navy routinely deploy all round the world for many weeks and months and can often accumulate not far short of two years separation in any three-year period. This song beautifully captures some of the highs and lows of service life, the strains of prolonged separation, the trepidation many feel in the lead-up to a return home, and the sheer joy of being with family once more."

The band filming their video in Hamleys toy store Credit: Little Red Ambulance, 2022

Sailing Home for Christmas is Little Red Ambulance's tenth Christmas song. The band is made up of five friends that meet every year to record a festive song. This year they are hoping to make their mark on the official chart.

On its release, the single debuted at number 20 in the official download chart. This year global acts including Stormzy, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift, along with another charity single by LadBaby are in the running for Christmas number one. The winner of the top spot will be announced on Friday 23 December.