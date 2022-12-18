Yate family struck by tragedy collects Christmas presents for others in need

Play Brightcove video

A family from Yate in South Gloucestershire which was struck by tragedy has been collecting Christmas presents for other local families in need.

Julie Oakley's son died in a car crash four years ago, leaving behind two young daughters. She was so touched by the way the community rallied round that she has now collected hundreds of donated toys for children whose parents are short of money.

She and her two granddaughters - eight-year-old Ava-Rose and six-year-old sister Aurora-Grace - came up with the idea after learning that some families might not be able to afford presents because of cost of living increases.Julie says, "Four years ago their dad died in a car crash, and they were four and two at the time. Ava is eight now, and Aurora is six, and it was heartbreaking for them, but the people of the community got together to make sure that they would have a Christmas to remember, not just sadness. From that, we decided that perhaps we could pay back the community for what they did for for the family."Volunteers are helping to wrap the presents, which were donated by supermarkets, shops and the public, and the girls are also getting stuck in. "My Granny said to us, 'Would you like to do a 'give-a-gift?' And we were like yeah! yeah!", explains Ava.She hopes the toys will make a real difference to some children's Christmas Day, and will help their parents. All they want, says Ava, is to see "smiling faces".