A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the alleged theft of mobility scooters in Malmesbury.

The teenager, who can't be named because of his age, is set to appear at Swindon Youth Court on 17 January having been charged with three accounts of aggravated vehicle taking.

Wiltshire Police say three thefts took place in September this year.

Sergeant Jamie Ball, from the force, said: “This was a hideous crime, targeting the most vulnerable members of our society and taking away what would likely have been the victim’s only mode of transport.

"I know the incidents caused upset and concern within the local community.

“We have kept all the victims in these cases updated throughout the investigation and they have had personal visits from officers to let them know of the latest progress.

"I hope this provides them with some reassurance that officers take reports of this nature seriously, and we will do all that we can to stamp out anti-social behaviour and criminal activity caused by young people within our community.”