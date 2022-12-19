A cannabis farm was found inside a Cornwall house after a neighbour called police to say they were concerned the property's front door had been left wide open.

Two people were arrested on Saturday (17 December) after police found the drugs inside the Penzance house.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called by a concerned resident.

"We were surprised to find a large quantity of drugs within one of the bedrooms, chemicals and evidence of electrical tampering to abstract electricity, and creating a possible fire hazard to the terraced property," they added.

They said the two people arrested have been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.