People are being urged to call 999 if they see a young girl who has been walking around Portishead alone in pyjamas.

The girl is believed to be around six years old and was seen walking around with a teddy bear this morning (19 December).

She was seen on The Finches wearing red pyjamas, a purple dressing gown and slippers.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare and officers are searching the area with the assistance of the drone unit.

Detective Inspector Andrew Greaves said: “If you know who this young girl is, or see her, please call 999 immediately.

“While there may be an explanation as to why she is out alone in her pyjamas, we urgently need to make sure she is safe.”