A mum from Devon has achieved her dream of being able to dance with her son at his wedding without being confined to a wheelchair.

Kerrie Money, from Honiton, has cerebral palsy which has affected her ability to move and maintain posture her entire life.

Thanks to the help of a local gym, the 52-year-old has been able to build her strength.

Kerrie got so strong, she was able to stand up and surprise her son Barnabie.

Following a recommendation from her home care provider team, Kerrie decided to try B! Health & Fitness in Weston Park on the Heathpark Industrial Estate.

The fitness team spent time researching and learning about cerebral palsy before Kerrie arrived for her first induction.

Kerrie says the expertise of the fitness team has been 'life-changing' Credit: BPM Media

Kerrie said the helped and expertise she received has been 'life-changing'.

“The dream I’ve had for many years was to dance with my son on his wedding day, should the day come," she said. "Not in my wheelchair, just him and I on the dance floor and for it to be a surprise.

“When I explained this to B! Health & Fitness, I was expecting blank faces, a shake of the head, and a list of hurdles that would get in the way.

"But instead, I was passed to Duncan Bryant who would be responsible for my exercise routine. He rubbed his hands together and with a massive smile said ‘okay, let’s do this’.

"My son is also a member of B! Health & Fitness as well, so they did very well to hide our ‘secret’ project.

"From the very beginning, it was clear the team had taken lots of time to research and learn about the condition I live with, and I was very surprised by how much he knew.

"He came armed with lots of ideas around how equipment could be adapted so that I would be able to use it. He easily broke down barriers that others had not been able to or had not been interested in trying to do."

Kerrie decided to try B! Health & Fitness in Weston Park Credit: BPM Media

She added: “When the day came and the moment was near, I was very nervous. But when I stood up and asked Barney to dance, he was so shocked and moved, as was everyone in the room.

"We danced for the whole song. I am so incredibly grateful to have been able to have this special moment with my son. It’s something very dear to my heart and I will never forget the support that I received from B! Health & Fitness to achieve it.

“I would urge anyone living with a disability to have the confidence to at least try. For me, it has changed my life and given me so much more confidence than I have ever had before."It has helped me socially, mentally and physically but also, I feel included in the wider community."