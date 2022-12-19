Play Brightcove video

A mother who is warning of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, says the death of her son has 'saved countless lives'.

Lea Watson's son Jack Jones was 22 years old when his friend crashed while over the drink-drive limit.

She says Jack's death has helped save lives because of the greater awareness it has generated.

Jack was travelling with two of his friends when they crashed in Charfield in South Gloucestershire in 2018. His friends, including the driver, were injured but survived the crash.

Lea told ITV News West Country: "Jack got into a car with his friend around 5.30pm on a Sunday evening - they'd all been to the pub.

"The driver had drunk a substantial amount of alcohol, got into his car with Jack and crashed.

"Jack wasn't wearing a seatbelt, he was in the back and he died."

Nearly half a decade on, she spoke of the impact the crash had on all those involved.

She said: "My son made a choice not to wear a seatbelt.

"I don't know whether that would have ultimately saved his life but what I do know is that on that day Jack's life was over - my life was over.

"The life of the driver can never be the same again - how would you feel if you killed your best friend?"

Jack Jones was 22 when he was killed in a drink-drive crash in 2018.

Lea now has a company which reviews and promotes non-alcoholic drinks, and since her son's death has been going to sixth-forms to tell young people about the dangers of driving under the influence.

She said: "I talk with other people, emergency services, to schoolchildren, people who are old enough to drive - about the impact and the consequences of driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

"It is Jack's legacy, I cannot let what happened to him be in vain. He is the most important thing at the centre of what drives me to do it.

"I think that his death has saved countless lives."

Lea Watson has been raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence, saying it is 'Jack's legacy'

The number of drunk-driving fatalities has decreased in the past 10 years.

But Lea said behind every death is an unnecessary tragedy. She wants to work on reducing drink-driving fatalities even further.

She added: "Jack was my only child and his loss is completely unbearable still. It's given me a perspective on life that I've never had before and just how precious it is."