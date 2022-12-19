A woman has set up a fundraiser for the family of Charlotte Avis who died in a car crash despite not knowing the family.

Hannah O'Connor from Sherborne heard about the passing of Charlotte Avis and organised a fundraiser to go towards funeral costs with the remaining money going to Charlotte's children.

Hannah said: "I am not related to the family. The tragic story touched my heart and I simply wanted to help.

"Funds raised will support the family with funeral costs and Christmas at this time of year."

Aside from the financial contributions, members of the public have also been donating presents for the children a boy, aged three, and two girls, aged four months and nine.

The current total of the fundraiser is £11,090 which has smashed the target of £8,000.

Hannah added: "Wow, I am totally blown away by the amount of support the community has offered and continues to offer!"

She plans to meet the family of Charlotte Avis "when things have settled".

Charlotte was described as bubbly and "funny" by her family and her funeral of is due to be held tomorrow (Tuesday).

A 55-year-old man from Yeovil was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

