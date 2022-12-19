Developers have proposed improvements to a National Trust site in Cornwall as part of a recent planning application to Cornwall Council.

Renovations to Trelissick Gardens include a new 250-space car park and a reconfiguration of how visitors enter the site.

The estate, which lies within Cornwall's area of outstanding natural beauty, covers 255 hectares and was gifted to the National Trust in 1955.

The planning application states that it is “one of the trust’s most significant visitor business properties in the South West”.

It says that visitor numbers are expected to continue to increase, having risen to 225,000 in 2019 to 2020. It explains that the current arrangement for parking “will not accommodate the expected rise in visitor numbers”.

It adds: “Even under current circumstances it causes traffic management problems and safety issues.

“Other infrastructure including the food and beverage facilities are at capacity and cannot manage existing visitors nor absorb additional ones.”

The plans also suggest the restoration of Trelissick's Grade II-listed walled garden.

In other plans submitted to the council last week, the expansion of a hotel in Bude and new homes next to a hotel in Redruth were also proposed.

All planning applications submitted to the council have to be validated and are available for inspection by the public. Anyone can submit comments about the applications – whether in support or objection.

The majority of planning applications are decided by planning officers at Cornwall Council under delegated powers.

Some applications will go before elected councillors who sit on planning committees.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporter