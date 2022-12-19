Police no longer concerned for girl seen walking alone in pyjamas

Police have visited the home of a girl seen walking alone in her pyjamas with a teddy and are no longer concerned for her welfare.

Avon and Somerset issued a plea for information and urged people to call 999 if they saw the young girl earlier today.

She had been seen walking around Portishead alone in her pyjamas with a teddy.

Officers have since visited the girl’s home, spoken with her father and now have no concerns for her welfare.

Detective Inspector Andrew Greaves said: “I’d like to thank the member of the public who contacted us after seeing the girl this morning.

“At the time, we were concerned for her safety but having now established who she is and the reason why she was out in her pyjamas, we are satisfied there is nothing to worry about.”