Plans to redevelop the Plymouth Civic Centre have been given the go-ahead.

The long-awaited transformation was supposed to start this year but work had to be delayed.

The latest planning application, which asks for minor changes to the agreed timing conditions, said the developer, Urban Splash, will start work in early 2023.

It added: “Initial work will be followed by a second phase of main works, later next year, which will involve the complete redevelopment of the buildings on site.”

The plans include 144 residential apartments, a mix of commercial outlets, parking but also some demolition.

Plymouth City Council sold the building to the private developers in 2016 - reportedly for just £1.

The council then helped secure £10.5 million after successfully pitching for the Government’s Future High Streets funding.

In 2021, the council was offered an in-principle grant of more than £12 million and said it was giving the majority to the Civic Centre project, “given its importance as a landmark in the city.”

Adam Willetts, from Urban Splash, previously called it an "ambitious and complex project" which would bring "more living space into the city centre along with more exciting and creative commercial and events space".

Urban Splash was also behind the restoration of the former Royal Navy supplies hub, the Royal William Yard.

It had previously been voted as Plymouth’s 'ugliest building'.