The oldest male seal at Cornwall Seal Sanctuary has died at an impressive 44 years of age.

The seal, named Babyface, arrived at the sanctuary in 2010 having previously been at Colchester Zoo.

Harbour and common seals generally live to between 25 and 30 years old in the wild. Babyface died on Friday (16 December), at the grand old age of 44.

The Cornwall Seal Sanctuary said he "brought so much joy" to staff and visitors.

They say he loved eating every kind of fish and had a "mischievous attitude" right to the end.

The sanctuary said: "Babyface started showing signs of being unwell in September this year when he went off his food and started losing a lot of weight.

"After a challenging three months of trying various treatments, the team decided it was best to let him go peacefully. He celebrated his 44th birthday in June this year, which is an incredible age for a common seal."

Babyface celebrated his 44th birthday in June Credit: Cornwall Seal Sanctuary

The team went on to thank all those who met and loved him over the past four decades, including his keepers at the facilities he was at before coming to Gweek.

Babyface leaves behind two sons, Bo and Buddy. The team say they will now be spending lots of time with them as they will "miss their dad and pool mate".

"He had a very long and happy life here at the sanctuary, where he was loved so much," they added.