Two teenage boys have been quizzed by police about a series of arson attacks in a Gloucestershire town.

The boys, who are 15 and 16 years old, were found with lighters at Engelhard Industrial Estate in Cinderford on 30 November.

They were arrested on suspicion o f being found in an enclosed space that day before being interviewed under caution on 6 December.

There have been 55 reports of arson incidents in Cinderford since January - most have taken place on Valley Road and Engelhard estate area.

In an update issued today (19 December), Gloucestershire Police said the boys were questioned about the arson incidents before being released under investigation.

Sergeant Nick Wheeler, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: "We have been working hard to tackle this issue of arson in Cinderford.

"We have been using plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols as part of this and will continue to do so in order to catch those responsible and bring them to justice.

"Deliberately starting fires is incredibly dangerous and children are not only putting themselves in danger, but the lives of other members of the public as well as the emergency service personnel who respond to these reports.

"I'd like to remind parents to keep an eye on their children and to teach them about the dangers of deliberately starting fires.

"If you see a crime being committed, or if someone is in immediate danger or harm, call 999 immediately to report it."