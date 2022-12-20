Audi driver tried to clean car with baby wipes after killing nurse in crash

A man has been jailed for killing an "inspirational" intensive care nurse when he crashed his car into the motorbike she was riding.

Stacey Steer, 52, died in hospital after she and her husband, Carl Steer, were knocked off their motorbike in Somerset in May of last year.

Driver Sean Coats failed to stop at the scene and made no attempt to contact emergency services. Police later found he had tried to clean his car with baby wipes.

The 29-year-old, of Alcove Road in Bristol, has since admitted causing death by careless driving and was jailed for 26 weeks at Taunton Crown Court yesterday (19 December).

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and 10 weeks.

The court heard Coates was driving on the A39 at Holford when he pulled out to overtake a slow-moving vehicle. Having failed to see the motorbike had already started overtaking traffic, he crashed into it and knocked Mr and Mrs Steer off.

Mrs Steer was airlifted to hospital but later died.

Stacey worked as an intensive care nurse.

Paying tribute to her, her family say she spent her life dedicated to her family and her work as an intensive care nurse.

They said she was able to save lives even after she died by donating organs.

During the sentencing hearing, His Honourable Judge Cook described the act of failing to stop as 'cruel' to the family.

"Your actions showed a complete desolation of the family's life," he said. "A basic sense of compassion and empathy should have compelled you to stop at the scene.

"The aggravating factors of this case is not the manner of your driving, but your actions afterwards."

Speaking after the hearing forensic collision investigation lead Andy Roebuck, from Avon and Somerset Police, described it as a "tragic" incident.

"The investigation brought numerous officers and staff together, who worked tirelessly in securing this prosecution," he added.

"The action of Coates is beyond comprehension, not only with his manner of driving, but his subsequent attempts to protect himself from being brought to justice.

"Thankfully the swift actions of those attending officers found Coates and his Audi.

"While this sentence will not bring Stacey back, we hope it will provide her family with some justice and closure as they prepare to move forward without her."