Play Brightcove video

Watch this footage from last night after the water main burst on Barnwood Road

A burst water main has sparked major flooding in Gloucester.

Police and fire crews were called to the A38 Barnwood Road in Gloucester after a large main burst last night (20 December).

The issue was first reported at around 2.30pm and water company Severn Trent had crews working through the night to fix the burst.

People in the area were left without water but the main has been fixed and supplies are returning.

Gloucestershire Royal Hospital says it is still being affected by the burst main. It is asking people to use water "conservatively".

Gloucestershire Police told ITV West Country that they are no longer at the scene.

Crews worked through the night to fix the main Credit: Gloucester Fire

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the A38 remains closed in both directions between Elmbridge Road and A417 (Walls roundabout).

In a statement, Gloucestershire Fire said it sent its high-volume pump crew from Cirencester to the scene.

They said they worked with Gloucestershire City Council to prevent water flooding surrounding properties and businesses.