Watch footage of the new baby Goeldi's monkey

A tiny Goeldi’s monkey which is the same weight as a golf ball has been born at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall.

The new monkey was born to first-time parents Rina and Max last month and has begun exploring the world from its mother’s back.

Goeldi’s monkeys are found in Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia, Ecuador and Peru and are endangered due to habitat destruction from logging, farming and development in the Amazon.

When born, they can weigh between 45g and 65g - roughly the weight of a golf ball - and they only grow to around 23 cm tall.

But despite their small size, Goeldi’s monkeys can jump around four metres from branch to branch, while their calls can be heard 100m away.

Newquay Zoo's head keeper Dave Rich said: “The baby is doing really well.

"Although it will cling on to its mother’s back for a little while more, it’s already becoming really inquisitive, especially when it comes to food.”

Unlike many small monkeys, Goeldi’s monkeys usually only give birth to one baby at a time.

In addition to the arrival of the new baby Goeldi’s monkey, Newquay Zoo has also recently become home to a silvery marmoset, three pygmy marmosets and four golden lion tamarins.