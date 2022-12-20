Police have released CCTV images after a man smashed through a takeaway window in Cheltenham.

The incident happened at Royal Well Place on Sunday 27 November at around 2:30am.

Police say a man had acted aggressively towards staff and customers inside the takeaway, before hitting his fist into the glass, causing it to crack.

He then headed in the direction of St George’s Place.

Gloucestershire Police have since released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man is described as being white with a short beard.

He was wearing a pink long-sleeved top, jeans and trainers.

Police ask anyone who recognises him get in touch, quoting incident 45 of 27 November, or you can call 101.