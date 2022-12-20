A search is underway for a missing pregnant woman who failed to turn up to a maternity appointment.

Izabel, who is 19 years old, has not been in contact with her family or friends since yesterday (19 December).

She is heavily pregnant and was due to attend a maternity appointment this morning but did not arrive.

The teenager, who is vulnerable, was last seen in person on 21 November and has not been seen by friends or relatives since then. There has however been some phone contact.

Izabel is described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall, has beauty marks on her face and long dark brown hair.

She tends to wear leggings with a white or black fur coat and has links to Gloucester City Centre.

Officers are urging Izabel, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to make contact. You can do so by calling 101 and quoting incident 265 of 9 December or dialling 999 and asking for police if Izabel is present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website.