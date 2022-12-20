Motorists are being warned of severe delays to travel after a burst water main on an A-road in Bristol causes mass disruption.

Traffic around the city is heavy after one of the carriageways on the A4 Bath Road was closed from the damaged water main.

People travelling home during rush hour should expect delays to their journey

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says the road is closed inbound, with queueing traffic from Talbot Road to Lynwood Park.

Bus operator First Direct has said services travelling towards Bristol from 6.30pm will be affected by diversions until further notice.

Buses will divert via School Road, Allison Road and Sandy Park Road.

A spokesperson for Bristol Water has said: "We have had reports of leaks in the road on Bath Road, Brislington.

"There is a road closure in place to keep everyone safe and to assist with investigations.

"We strongly advise you avoid this area and find alternative routes while this essential work is underway. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Whilst an engineer from Bristol Water attending to the water main said he estimated between 20,000 and 40,000 litres of water is being leaked every hour with the road unlikely to re-open until the morning.

