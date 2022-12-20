Train services between Newton Abbot and Plymouth are disrupted due to 'severe' flooding.

This morning, Great Western Railway (GWR) said there will be cancellations to services between Newton Abbot and Plymouth due to 'severe flooding overnight'.

The train firm apologised to passengers, saying they had to 'close all the lines' between the stations.

It comes after flood warnings were issued across Devon by the Environment Agency yesterday (19 December). It also warned people to be careful while travelling due to heavy rain and flood water.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The railway line through South Brent reopened this morning at approximately 8am following an overnight closure owing to the River Avon bursting its banks at Brent Mill Viaduct.

“While the line was closed this morning, there were no trains between Totnes and Ivybridge with most trains terminating at Exeter St Davids and Plymouth.

"Our teams have been on site throughout the night and early morning to monitor the situation and were able to reopen the line after water levels receded earlier this morning.

“Passengers are advised to check before travelling as services through the area may still be subject to cancellations or delays of up to 30 minutes.”

GWR has said road transport contingency has been requested in two forms, coaches to shuttle between Exeter St David's and Plymouth.

It adds there will be further information to alternative routes via the live network updates on GWR's website.