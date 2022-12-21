A search is underway for a man who tried to strangle a lone woman while she was sat on a bench in North Devon.

The victim was attacked while she was sat near the sea pool on the Westward Ho! promenade around 12.20am on Friday 11 November.

The woman was then able to fight her attacker off and run away.

Today (21 December), Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an e-fit of a man they wish to identify and speak to.

Detective Constable Sam James said: "A man approached the victim from behind and placed his hands on her neck before she bravely fought him off and he ran away.

"His motivations are as yet unknown.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have any information, been in the area at the time or may recognise the image of the suspect description.

"If the male concerned recognises himself then we would encourage him to step forward and contact police himself."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via their website quoting log number 0025 of 11 November.