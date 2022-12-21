A French Bulldog, who was rescued from a 'disgusting' property in Wales, has found his forever home.

Cheddar, along with 92 other dogs, were found by the RSPCA and Gwent Police on 1 September 2020.

At the time, Inspector Darren Oakley described the scene at the house in Tredegar as "horrendous".

The dogs, many of which needed medical treatment, were distributed between a number of animal charities and rescue centres.

Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home (CDCH) took in 18, one of which was Cheddar.

He spent nearly 3 months between vets and the centre recovering.

Once Cheddar was well enough, Michelle was able to foster him. She said: "With so many dogs needing foster homes, especially through the pandemic, we decided to get in touch with some local rescue centres.

"When we met him, we all fell in love with him. It's impossible not to, he was gorgeous."

Now, Michelle has adopted Cheddar.

"Cheddar's story wasn’t good and he had been very poorly with parvovirus and a number of other issues due to the conditions he was rescued from.

Cheddar with his new owner Michelle Credit: Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home

"I was informed of everything and what a fighter this little pup was, and how amazed the centre was that he pulled through. The amazing vet and staff at the CDCH definitely saved his life and I will be eternally grateful." She added.

"He was still on medication, we went home with everything we needed for him to ensure his little tummy stayed well, on a sensitive diet, and regular check-ins with the vet to ensure everything was how it should be.

"Cheddar, I’m happy to say, is fully recovered! He is the happiest, most content boy and is definitely spoilt, but he deserves it!"

The dogs were found in filthy conditions by RSPCA inspectors Credit: RSPCA

On 15 September 2022, Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, was found guilty of one offence under the Animal Welfare Act at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

She was given a five-year ban from keeping dogs and given a 12-month probation order at her sentencing.

RSPCA inspector Darren Oakley said at the time: "The dogs had no food or water, the only few that did have water were the ones with outside access due to the rain.

"Every room contained more dogs and pups, the whole house had become one large disgusting kennel. The smell and sights were clearly having an effect on the police who were in attendance."

Reflecting on the ordeal, Ebony Poole from Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home said: "Despite the awful start to life, the dogs are all now happy and settled into their forever homes.

"We can proudly and confidently say that every single adopter that welcomed one of these dogs into their homes has completely transformed their lives!

"Nothing makes me happier that we could support these dogs in having a brighter future.”