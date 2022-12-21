A group of six teenage boys have tried to rob a woman of her bag and bike on a cycle path in Bristol.

The group were aged between 12 and 16.

Police have today (21 December) launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident near Filton Abbey Wood railway station at around 6.15pm on 28 November.

They say the woman was cycling towards Abbey Wood, near the bridge over the railway, when the boys approached her.

"Two of them grabbed her bike and they tried to take her bag," a police spokesperson said.

"The woman shouted and screamed and was able to ride away. She was shaken but unhurt and nothing was stolen."

Officers would like to identify a group of boys seen in the area at around the time. They are described as:

White, with brown hair, wearing a black coat with fur round the hood and with a black rucksack and black shoes.

Black, wearing a black coat and grey tracksuit bottoms, riding a bike.

White, dressed in black and riding a bike.

Of mixed ethnic appearance, with black hair, wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms.

White, dressed in black.

White, wearing a dark coat, a grey hood and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Officers are aware of a recent increase in incidents on the cycle track and are carrying out targeted uniformed patrols in response.

If you were on that stretch of cycle path between 6pm and 6.30pm that day and saw anything or have helmet-cam footage which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5222285698.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.