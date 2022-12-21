A man has been jailed for seven years and four months after attacking a man, who he suspected was having an affair with his wife, with a knife and axe.

Rowan Lee, of Sidney Street, Gloucester, was initially charged with attempted murder following the attack on Philip Talbot that happened on Bamfurlong Lane, near Cheltenham, on 19 April 2021.

However, a jury found him not guilty following a retrial that happened in October.

But on Monday, Lee was sentenced for seven years and four months at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (19 December) after admitting maliciously wounding.

The 31-year-old said, even though he wanted to kill Mr Talbot in the days leading up to the attack, his mindset changed and his only intention was to cause him serious harm "for having his hands all over his wife".

The jury heard that Mr Talbot became close friends with Lee's wife, Georgina, after meeting her at the hospital where they both worked.

Lee found out about their friendship and his wife admitted the couple had met up, held and kissed each other's hands.

She also said they sent each other sexually explicit images but never had sexual intercourse.

After finding out the pair were still in contact, Lee became very depressed and began to drink heavily on a daily basis.

On the day of the attack, Lee told his wife that he was visiting his grandmother's grave, but instead went to find Mr Talbot after finding out where he now worked.Lee drove his wife's Ford Focus into Mr Talbot's Vauxhall Astra before attacking him with a knife.

The defendant told the jury that he "wanted to scare and hurt him", but maintained that he didn't aim at his head and didn't want to cause his victim life-threatening injuries.

After "panicking", Lee said he threw the knife into the back of the victim's car; although Mr Talbot said that it was him that did it.

Mr Talbot drove off, chased by Lee and the former's car ended up in a ditch after Lee rammed into it for a second time.

Lee said "he then achieved his aim" and got a hatchet from the boot of his car.

After smashing Mr Talbot's car window with the weapon, Lee again swung at his victim's hands.

Mr Talbot - who tried to defend himself with a child's seat - sustained a number of wounds, namely to his hands and torso, including one would that entered the abdominal cavity.

Lee pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and driving without a license and insurance.

At his sentencing at Bristol Court on Monday 19 December, prosecuting barrister David Scutt read statements from both Mr Talbot, and his partner, Sian Pennington in which both described the impact the attack has had on their lives.

The court heard how Mr Talbot struggles to control his anger and "becomes angry all the time and aggressive".

He also said that he struggles to trust new people and has lost strength in his right wrist.

"I'm angry it has taken this long to get here today," said Mr Talbot. "I am covered in scars from the chest down so I struggle to get my T-shirt on. I have to accept that my life will never be the same again."

Miss Pennington, meanwhile, described seeing Mr Talbot bleeding in multiple places after she raced to the scene and her sister held his hand saying "everything would be ok".

"I have watched a man at his lowest and struggling to pick himself up," she said.

"I gave up an amazing job at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital because I couldn't see photos of events like these. I am mostly angry at what my children went through. On 19 April 2021, you [Rowan Lee] didn't succeed.

"He is alive and loved. I see a warrior of a man who has fought back despite being blindsided by a car, a knife and an axe."

In defence, Kannan Siva said that his client has done a lot of good work while in prison.

"One thing that is clear to him is that violence can never be justified and he has a desire to change," said Mr Siva.

"He is a father himself and it will be his first criminal conviction."

In summing up, His Hon Judge Michael Cullum said that it was an unusual case in that he is sentencing someone for guilty pleas that were accepted at the earliest opportunity but who has faced two trials.

"I am impressed by Mr Talbot's courage and that he is able to speak about these matters," said Judge Cullum.

"I can see the dramatic effect of your [Lee's] actions to him. You didn't take into account the impact on Sian Pennington, or their children. They have struggled as a result of your actions.

"I accept at the time that you were suffering from ill health and Covid restrictions had a significant impact on your life. You became possessive and irrational, and somewhat controlling.

"You accept that you caused real serious harm. He [Philip Talbot] was defending himself. There was not an intention to kill but to teach him a lesson, one that he and others will never forget.

"You left him ultimately bleeding in a ditch to die. It was traumatic not just for him, Miss Pennington and their children, but to those who came on the scene who did nothing either.

"It started when you armed yourself with a knife and decided to drive your wife's car even though you weren't allowed to drive.

"It could have been catastrophic but to a large extent Mr Talbot has recovered. The scars will fade, but they won't go away."

For the count of wounding to inflict grievous bodily harm, Lee was sentenced to nine years imprisonment, reduced to six years for his guilty plea.

His two-year sentence for dangerous driving was also reduced to 16 months for the same reason, bringing his total sentence to seven years and four months.

Lee was also sentenced to six months for two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, which will run concurrently, as well as being disqualified from driving for three years. His time spent in custody will be taken into account.

