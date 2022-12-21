A busy surgery group in Exeter has declared a 'critical incident' outbreak of strep A and respiratory conditions.

The St Thomas Medical Group sent text messages to patients yesterday (20 December) advising them their four practices are cancelling all routine GP appointments in a bid to cope with demand.

People are instead being asked to contact the surgery in the new year to make non-urgent appointments.

An outbreak of Strep A has swept across the UK in recent weeks, leading to the deaths of at least 19 children and some adults.

Most Strep A infections are not serious and can be treated with antibiotics. But rarely, the infection can cause serious problems. This is called invasive group A strep (iGAS).

Many Devon residents are also suffering after catching a new flu-like cold leading to respiratory problems. Covid numbers are also on the rise.

The text from St Thomas Medical Group to patients stated: "There is a Devon critical incident outbreak of strep A and respiratory conditions. The practice has been advised to cancel routine GP appointments to support this rise is demand.

"We're asking all of our patients with routine medical need to lease contact us where possible in the new year to book an appointment. If you require urgent support please call us, send an online consultation or call 111.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience but want to thank you for your cooperation and understanding."

The St Thomas Medical Group has GP practices at St Thomas Health Centre, Exwick Health Centre, Student Health Centre and Pathfinder Surgery.

What are the common symptoms of Strep A?

The common symptoms of Strep A include severe muscle aches, flu-like symptoms and a rash which feels rough like sandpaper.