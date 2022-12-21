A high street shop in Taunton which sold illegal vapes, cigarettes and cannabis grinders and bongs to children has been ordered to close following a court hearing.

A closure order was served at the Quick Stop Mini Market in High Street, on Monday 12 December. It was the fourth seizure at the property this year.

Officers from Avon and Somerset seized more than 13,000 illegal cigarettes and 119 packs of 50kg rolling tobacco, as well as a large number of illegal vapes with no health warnings -as required by UK law.

The store was also found to have issues with anti-social behaviour as well as high carbon monoxide readings that resulted in the store and residents living in the flat above being evacuated.

Following the initial order, a court hearing was held at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 November and a three-month closure order was granted.

The application for the order was applied for jointly by Avon and Somerset Police and the Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service.

The Quick Stop Mini Market in Taunton High Street was served a closure order on Monday 12 December Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Cerwyn Pritchard, Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator, said: “This joint investigation gathered evidence of some very concerning breaches and incidents at this premises, resulting in a closure order being granted by the court.

“Many of the incidents were causing distress to local residents and having a negative impact on surrounding businesses. We couldn’t allow this to continue, resulting in decisive action being taken.

“We hope the closure order will improve the quality of life of those living and working in the area and want to thank those who provided us with evidence and statements to support the closure application.”

Sharon Anderson, Group Manager of Intelligence & Investigations, Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service, said: “We’ve seen a huge increase in vaping as an alternative to cigarettes over the last few years.

"Originally for those attempting to give up smoking, the bright colours and sweet flavours are now worryingly attracting younger audiences and so it is essential store owners remain vigilant when selling these products.

“Illegal vapes, such as those seized during these visits, have an additional public health risk.

"They often have excessively high levels of nicotine, over the limits set by law and will not have been authorised by MHRA. This makes them highly addictive and potentially harmful to a person’s health.”

“We will continue to work in partnership with Avon and Somerset Police to carry out test purchases on a regular basis.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…