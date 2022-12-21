Virgin Orbit has been awarded licenses to operate the UK’s first space launch, from Spaceport Cornwall.

Sir Richard Branson’s company has been given the go-ahead for a rocket launch from Spaceport at Cornwall Airport Newquay in the coming weeks.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the company demonstrated it has “taken all reasonable steps to ensure safety risks arising from launch activities are as low as reasonably practicable”.

The mission named Start Me Up in tribute to rock band The Rolling Stones will involve a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft and Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket.

CAA director for space regulation Tim Johnson said: “This is another major milestone in enabling the very first orbital space launch from UK shores, and these licences will assist Virgin Orbit with their final preparations for launch.

“Effective licensing forms an integral part of UK space activity, and with public safety at the heart of our decision making we’ve worked with Virgin Orbit to assess their applications and issue licences within our expected timelines.”

Virgin Orbit’s chief executive Dan Hart added: “Receiving Virgin Orbit’s range and launch licences takes us one step closer to the first satellite launch take-off from UK soil.

“This is a major milestone for the CAA and represents the successful completion of an enormous effort, which has included the construction of new regulations, new processes and new teams.

“With our partners at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, Spaceport Cornwall, UK Space Agency and our payload customers, together we are progressing towards the first launch from Cornwall – keeping a strong focus on a safe and successful mission for all.”

The CAA said it awarded the licences within 15 months of receiving evidence from Virgin Orbit about its plans. The regulator's estimated time for delivering spaceflight licences is between nine and 18 months.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that the licensing brings Cornwall one step closer to “opening the UK’s galactic gateway”.

He said: “The planned launch reinforces our position as a leading space nation as we look to the future of spaceflight, which can spur growth and innovation across the sector, as well as creating thousands of jobs and apprenticeships.”