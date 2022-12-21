A woman from Barnstaple has been fined £220 after refusing to give up her open can of drink in a park in North Devon.

Katie Rutherford, of Gould Road, Barnstaple, was drinking in Pilton Park in Barnstaple on 21 July with a group of people when she was approached by a police officer.

After being given a warning Rutherford refused to throw away the alcohol and walked away from the officer.

The officer then proceeded to report Rutherford for breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

She was then spotted by officers in the same park a week later where she refused a Fixed Penalty Notice for the offence.

In a court hearing at Barnstaple Magistrate's Rutherford, who was not present at court, was ordered to pay a total of £220 - including a £100 fine, a victim surcharge of £80 and £40 in costs.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden, says: "Antisocial behaviour is committed by a small minority but can have a huge impact on people's lives and businesses.

"This is why we have our PSPOs in place and why we take action against those who decide to breach them.

"We are committed to working in partnership with Devon and Cornwall Police and other agencies to ensure North Devon remains a safe and pleasant place to live, work and visit."

