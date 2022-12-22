Bid to trace man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus in Gloucester

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the reported assault. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted on a bus in Gloucestershire, sparking a police appeal for information.

The incident happened on the 32 bus travelling from the bus depot in Gloucester city centre to Newent at around 10.30am on 30 November.

The 15-year-old girl said an unknown man put his hand on her shoulder and made a comment about her body before moving his hand to her upper leg. He also offered her money to meet him later.

The teenager refused before the man moved to a different seat and got off the bus on Newent High Street.

The man is described as being a white man in his 60s, 5ft 7ins and of a medium build. He also had a distinct lump on his forehead.

Gloucestershire Police are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured to contact them, quoting incident 164 of 30 November.