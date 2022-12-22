Bristol Rovers footballer Nick Anderton has thanked fans for their continued support after he announced he would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The defender announced he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma in July.

Posting an update with a picture from his hospital bed, the 26-year-old said that he was staying positive.

"Thank you for the messages of support from every single person, the strength they’ve given my family can’t be described," he tweeted.

"It’s been one hell of a year to say the least. Staying positive and taking each day as it comes got to try and keep the mind healthy."

Last week he issued an update, saying he would be starting chemotherapy treatment after further tests on his femur bone tumour.

Bristol Rovers CEO Tom Gorringe said that the development had affected everyone involved with the team.

“As a club, we are extremely close so, when we hear news like we have received with Nick, it affects everyone," he said.

Nick Anderton will start 'several months' of chemotherapy treatment. Credit: BRISTOL ROVERS

"Sadly, the prognosis Nick has received has developed over the past few months, but we are all incredibly thankful that it was uncovered as early as it was and that he has been afforded such great care and support early on.

“Nick remains an integral part of our squad and everyone has remained in constant contact with him to offer our support and to do what we can to try and help him and his family through this difficult time.

“Nick’s response and positivity, despite the adversity he is currently facing, is admirable and he is an inspiration to us all.

"I have no doubt that he will tackle his chemotherapy like he has the various hurdles that have been placed in front of him already and we look forward to welcoming him back to The Mem once his course has finished."